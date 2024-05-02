WWE Live Event Results From Bologna, Italy 5/1/2024

The following results are from Wednesday’s WWE live event at the Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:

– Sami Zayn (c) def. Ludwig Kaiser to retain his WWE International Championship.

– Jade Cargill, Naomi and “The EST Of WWE” Bianca Belair def. Damage CTRL (WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai) in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match.

– The Bloodline (“MFT” Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa) def. “The Viper” Randy Orton and LA Knight in a Tag Team Match.

– The Judgment Day’s Damian Priest (c) def. “Main Event” Jey Uso, Imperium’s “The Ring General” GUNTHER and Alpha Academy’s Chad Gable in a Fatal 4-Way Match to retain his WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

– Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth) (c) def. The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and JD McDonagh to retain their WWE World Tag Team Championships.

– “The Man” Becky Lynch (c) def. “The Irresistible Force” Nia Jax to retain her WWE Women’s World Championship.

– “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes (c) def. Shinsuke Nakamura to retain his Undisputed WWE Championship.