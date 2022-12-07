AJPW Real World Tag League & Junior Battle Of Glory Night 8 Results – December 7, 2022

Tag Team Match

Ryo Inoue & Hikaru Sato defeated Hokuto Omori & Rising Hayato via Death Valley Bomb on Hayato (7:11)

Tag Team Match

Shuji Ishikawa & Cyrus defeated Ryuki Honda & Izanagi via Reverse Splash on Honda (5:28)

All Asia Tag Team Title Fatal 4 Way Match

Takao Omori & Masao Inoue defeated Yoshi Tatsu & Tajiri,Black Menso-re & ATM & Gungnir Of Anarchy (c) via Ax Bomber on Masao Hanahata (7:07) (NEW CHAMPIONS!!!)

2022 Real World Tag League Match

Jake Lee & Yuma Aoyagi (7) defeated Kuma Arashi & Koji Doi (6) by submission via Boston Crab on Koji Doi (14:16)

Non Title 2022 Real World Tag League Match

Yuji Nagata & Yuma Anzai (6) defeated World Tag Team Champions Voodoo Murders (6) via German Suplex on Kono (12:49)

2022 Real World Tag League Match

Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion Kento Miyahara & Takuya Nomura (8) defeated Saito Brothers (6) via Referee Stoppage (Sleeper Hold) (11:59)

Finals Of The 2022 Junior Battle Of Glory

Junior Heavyweight Champion Atsuki Aoyagi defeated Dan Tamura via Firebird Splash (17:01)

Finals Of The 2022 Real World Tag League

Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion Kento Miyahara & Takuya Nomura defeated Shuji Ishikawa & Cyrus via Shutdown on Ishikawa (20:37)

Final Real World Tag League Standings

1st Place- Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion Kento Miyahara & Takuya Nomura (8 Points) (4-3) & Shuji Ishikawa & Cyrus (8 Points) (4-1-2)

2nd Place- Jake Lee & Yuma Aoyagi (7 Points) (3-2-2)

3rd Place- World Tag Team Champions Voodoo Murders (6 Points) (3-2-2), Saito Brothers & Yuji Nagata & Yuma Anzai (6 Points) (3-4) & Kuma Arashi & Koji Doi (6 Points) (3-1-3)

Last Place- Gungnir Of Anarchy (5 Points) (2-1-1) (Had To Forfeit their last 3 matches)