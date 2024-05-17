Spoilers: AEW Collision & Rampage Taping Results For 5/18/2024

On Thursday night, AEW taped this week’s episodes of Collision and Rampage at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Jim Valley, Cagematch, and PWInsider have provided spoilers for Saturday’s events, which are below:

Will Ospreay defeated Shane Taylor

Bryan Danielson & FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) defeated Lance Archer & The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch)

Orange Cassidy defeated Isiah Kassidy. Post-match, Trent Beretta challenged Cassidy to a match at Double or Nothing

Hook defeated Johnny TV via submission.

Katsuyori Shibata defeated Rocky Romero via submission.

Bryan Keith defeated Beefcake Boulder.

The Bang Bang Gang (Jay White & The Gunns) were shown laying out PAC backstage.

Nick Wayne defeated Jack Cartwheel.

Serena Deeb defeated Anna Jay via submission.

Kyle O’Reilly defeated Lee Moriarty via submission.

Rush defeated Cody Chhun.

Deonna Purrazzo defeated Robyn Renegade. Post-match, Thunder Rosa ran in to save and brawled with Purrazzo.

Brian Cage defeated Anthony Bowens.