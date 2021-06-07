Aleister Black Comes To The Defense of The WWE Creative Team

During a recent Twitch stream, former WWE star Aleister Black talked about the creative team:

“Money in the Bank with AJ, when I stepped out of the dark and into the dark, that was the first time I did what I wanted to do. It got praised. Don’t get mad at our creative. They try their absolute hardest and there are good people working there. I’m very thankful for our creative and have had a good relationship with Bruce [Prichard]. He tried to protect me in a lot of situations. He wanted to get me out of the room. The consensus was ‘no one moves like him or has his intensity.’ My style was a hybrid of traditional wrestling and new age striking. In the last five years, I’ve proven to be one of the most influential strikers of this generation and I will continue to do that.”