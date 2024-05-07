Photos: Mick Foley Officiates Nita Strauss’ Wedding Ceremony

“The Hardcore Legend” does it all.

Including officiating weddings.

WWE Hall of Fame legend Mick Foley officiated the wedding for Nita Strauss, who married her manager Josh Villalta.

People.com has a featured article up on their website with details on the ceremony.

On his official Instagram page, Foley shared some photos of himself at the Strauss-Villalta wedding, along with a statement that reads as follows:

A WEDDING TO REMEMBER!

Here’s a line of dialogue I did not have on my bingo card: “Now, doing a reading from 1st Corinthians…Alice and Sheryl Cooper”. On Saturday night, I was given the great honor of officiating the wedding of two dear friends – @thejoshv and @hurricanenita, who set the bar very high for all weddings to come. Not only was the ceremony held in Hollywood’s beautiful Roosevelt Hotel, but the reception featured amazing musical numbers from @alicecooper himself, with blistering solos from Nita in her wedding dress, along with killer performances from @disturbed frontman @davidmdraiman with bassist @johnmoyerbass, @DeadlandsBand vocalist @kaseykarlsen, @ddlovato band members @leannebowesbass &@brittanynicolebowman – and a host of other incredibly talented musicians.…have a nice day!