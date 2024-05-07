Photo: Uconn Huskies Head Coach Dan Hurley With Triple H At WWE RAW

The head coach of the Uconn Huskies was in the house on Monday night.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque surfaced on social media during this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut to share a photo of himself backstage with Uconn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley.

Dan Hurley is the head coach of the UConn Huskies men’s basketball team at the University of Connecticut, whom he led to back-to-back NCAA Division I national championships in 2023 and 2024.

“Excited to have Coach Dan Hurley representing 2024 NCAA Champions UConn Huskies at WWE Raw in Hartford tonight,” wrote the WWE Chief Content Officer to the aforementioned backstage photo of himself with Hurley at the XL Center. “Get ready to experience a big night on the red brand.”