Braun Strowman Reveals Post-WWE Plans

Former WWE star Braun Strowman has given fans an update on what he’s been up to since his release from the company earlier this year.

Taking to social media on Thursday, August 21, the 41-year-old reflected on his “amazing ride” in professional wrestling, admitting that while he hasn’t ruled out an eventual return to the ring, his focus right now is on trying new things and reconnecting with people in his personal life.

Strowman revealed that he is preparing for the premiere of his new USA Network series, “Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman,” which is set to debut this fall. He also hinted at a potential partnership with a tequila brand, noting that further details will be announced soon.

Strowman’s last WWE appearance came on the April 18 edition of SmackDown, where he teamed with LA Knight to defeat Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu of The Bloodline. His most recent singles contest was on the April 4 SmackDown, losing to Jacob Fatu in a Last Man Standing match.