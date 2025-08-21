John Cena: “I’m Not A Babyface Or A Heel, I’m A Human Being”

One of the most talked-about storylines of John Cena’s farewell tour in 2025 was his shocking heel turn, the first time in over two decades that fans had seen him play a villainous character.

The turn came after Elimination Chamber, where Cena aligned with The Rock and adopted a darker, more aggressive persona. The run sparked major discussion online, as fans had long speculated about — and even wished for — a Cena heel turn. The arc came to an end on the SmackDown before SummerSlam, where Cena returned to his trademark babyface role.

In a new appearance on WIRED’s Autocomplete Interview, Cena was asked, “What did John Cena do to turn heel?” Rather than recounting the storyline, Cena offered a philosophical answer that blurred the traditional wrestling labels.

He said, “That’s a good question, because I believe I said on television that I’m not a babyface nor a heel, I’m a human being.”

Cena’s heel turn was short-lived but remains a standout moment of his farewell run, giving fans a glimpse of a long-desired “what if” scenario while reinforcing his reputation for always keeping audiences guessing.