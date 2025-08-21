CM Punk Says His WWE Return Run Has Been Everything He Thought It Could Be

It has been almost two years since CM Punk made his shocking return to WWE at Survivor Series 2023, and the “Best in the World” says he is loving every moment of his second run.

Since his comeback, Punk has been featured in high-profile feuds with Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins, reminding fans why he remains one of the most compelling figures in wrestling.

Appearing on ESPN’s First Take, Punk was asked if his return has lived up to his expectations. “For me, yeah, I think it’s been everything that I ever thought the WWE could and should be behind the scenes and in front of the camera. That’s a better question to ask fans because ultimately, they’re my boss. They’re our bosses. I think they could agree. I did some pretty spectacular stuff with Drew McIntyre and unfortunately, I’m currently still [dealing with] a thorn in my side, Seth Rollins, involved in that whole vortex. We’re trying to move on from that.”

Looking ahead, Punk is set for another massive opportunity when he joins LA Knight and Jey Uso in challenging Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Clash in Paris.