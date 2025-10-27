WWE Shares Cryptic Video Teasing Major Return Or Debut

WWE recently shared a cryptic video on their official Twitter (X) account, sparking significant buzz among fans and the entire pro wrestling community regarding a potential arrival or return. Shortly after, they posted a second video similar to the first but with a slight difference.

The first video shows a person walking into a room wearing fancy shoes, but it’s unclear whose shoes they are. Updates will be provided once more information becomes available. The second video offers no further clues about the identity of the well-dressed individual, but it includes brief background music.

Fans are speculating that this could be a tease for the returning Santos Escobar, who re-signed with the company just a day after his contract expired and is reportedly expected to appear on tonight’s episode of RAW.

Other theories include Alberto El Patron, who left AAA TV a few months ago and has not appeared since. However, reports indicate that WWE had no plans to use Patron as of August.

Additionally, some fans speculate that the shoes could belong to Chris Jericho, as his AEW contract expires at the end of 2025 and there are rumors he may be looking to return to WWE. However, it’s important to note that Jericho is still under contract with AEW until then.