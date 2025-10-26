Backstage News On Promotions Making Use Of The Bullet Club Name

The Bullet Club is one of the most popular factions in professional wrestling, with a reach that spans multiple promotions, including NJPW and AEW.

According to the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers, this success is partly due to the way NJPW manages the group’s name.

While the Bullet Club remains part of NJPW’s intellectual property, they allow other wrestlers and promotions to use the name with certain restrictions. Specifically, wrestling companies cannot market the Bullet Club without NJPW’s permission.

The report also highlights that NJPW offers some creative freedom to wrestlers who have been part of the Bullet Club.

This flexibility likely explains why former member and leader Jay White can use the Bullet Club Gold moniker in AEW. However, the faction originally introduced as Bullet Club Gold in AEW was later quietly rebranded as the Bang Bang Gang.

The current members of the Bang Bang Gang include Juice Robinson, Jay White, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, and the newest member, Ace Austin.

The Bullet Club was also mentioned at WWE Crown Jewel in Perth, where 17-time World Champion John Cena wrote a special ring introduction for his opponent, AJ Styles, referring to Styles as “the ace and undisputed boss of the Bullet Club.”