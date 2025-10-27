MMA Legends Chad Mendes & Michael Chander To Headline RAF03 In Chicago

Real American Freestyle Wrestling issued the following:

MMA Legends Chad Mendes and Michael Chandler To Headline RAF03 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago

Tampa, FL (October 27, 2025) – Real American Freestyle (RAF), the first unscripted pro-wrestling league for the best athletes in the world, today announced UFC legends Chad Mendes and Michael Chandler have joined the roster and will face off against one another on the RAF03 fight card at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL on November 29. Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster. The two champion mixed martial artists are the latest UFC stars to sign with the league, demonstrating the power of Real American Freestyle and the optionality presented to professional fighters whose first love is wrestling.

In partnership with USA Wrestling, UFC, NIL and MMA organizations, and the NCAA, athletes can compete regardless of their NCAA or contractual status, providing crucial opportunities for wrestlers at the start and in the prime of their careers. Real American Freestyle for the first time presents a supplementary option and professional stage for one of the world’s oldest, most beloved sports. Seeking to provide an opportunity for the best athletes to compete and showcase their talent, Real American Freestyle offers a dynamic, modern approach to coverage of wrestling.

“Bringing Mendes and Chandler to the RAF mat is a full-circle moment for wrestling. These are world-class fighters who never lost their connection to the sport that made them,” said Chad Bronstein, CEO and co-founder of Real American Freestyle. “This matchup proves what RAF is all about – giving elite athletes a platform to come home and remind the world where greatness begins.”

Mendes and Chandler join other MMA stars affiliated with Real American Freestyle, including Bo Nickal, Julianna Pena, Holly Holm, Alexandr Romanov, Ben Askren, Chael Sonnen, Bubba Jenkins, Pat Downey, Darrion Caldwell and more. At RAF03, Mendes will face off against Chandler in a highly anticipated matchup between two mixed martial arts titans. Additional notable wrestlers so far announced on the card include recent signing, high school phenom, and World Champion, Bo Bassett, who will see a hungry Darrion Caldwell seeking redemption following his loss in Cleveland against Real Woods at RAF01.

Mendes is a two-time All American wrestler out of California Polytechnic State University, a professional MMA fighter, and a professional bare-knuckle boxer. During his time at Cal Poly he was the runner up at the NCAA Division I Championships, a PAC-10 Champion, and a silver medalist at the PAC-10 Championships. He has an impressive MMA career, making his World Extreme Cagefighting debut in 2010 against Erik Koch resulting in a win via unanimous decision. Following the WEC and UFC merger, Mendes made his UFC debut against Michihiro Omigawa again winning by unanimous decision. In 2015, Mendes faced Conor McGregor, stepping in for Jose Aldo in the day leading into the fight. Despite losing in the second round by TKO, Mendes gained notoriety and transitioned from the UFC to the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in 2021. Mendes returns to the mat for RAF03 with tremendous excitement.

Chandler is an All-American wrestler and a two-time Big 12 Championship runner-up. After a highly successful college wrestling career at the University of Missouri, Chandler debuted at Xtreme Couture followed by Strikeforce, before transitioning to Bellator in 2010 where he was victorious in his debut against Scott Stapp in the first round. Chandler was a title fighter for Bellator through 2020, when he signed a contract with the UFC and made his debut against Dan Hooker on UFC 257 in 2021. Earlier this fall, Chandler was named as an expected opponent for Conor McGregor at the UFC White House event to take place in June of next year.

“For the first time, wrestlers have real options after college. RAF gives them a new lane to compete, get paid and keep doing what they love,” said Izzy Martinez, co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Real American Freestyle. “Having legends like Mendes and Chandler join the roster shows how powerful that opportunity is.”

Participants and members of the Real American Freestyle roster have access to the world’s best entertainment and sports storytellers, production, and promotion, access to partners including Real American Beer and Takedown. The recently announced RAF03 will feature a full card of elite matchups during the family friendly program, including returning champions and new challengers alike. Real American Freestyle is partnering with yet another iconic venue with Wintrust Arena to bring the passion of the fans and for the sport to Chicago.

For more information, visit the Real American Freestyle website and follow the company at @RAFWrestlingUSA. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.

About Real American Freestyle

Real American Freestyle is a professional freestyle wrestling league founded by Chad Bronstein, Eric Bischoff, Israel Martinez, and the late Hulk Hogan. Supported by Left Lane Capital, the league launched in 2025 with a roster of 40 athletes. Featuring a full slate of events throughout its debut season, Real American Freestyle is focused on freestyle elements of the sport and seeks to provide a platform for athletes to build careers and branding in the space. RAF matchups follow freestyle rules under USA Wrestling standards, with events staged like major fight nights — blending the intensity of Olympic wrestling with the production value of modern combat sports. All matches stream exclusively on FOX Nation. For more information on Real American Freestyle, please visit www.realamericanfreestyle.com.