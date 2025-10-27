Potential Spoiler On WWE Star Set To Return On Tonight’s Episode Of RAW

According to Bodyslam+, recently re-signed WWE star Santos Escobar is scheduled to make his return to the company on tonight’s episode of RAW.

The report mentions that if Escobar appears on television, it will mark his official return following a brief expiration of his contract. He re-signed shortly after.

As previously reported by PWMania.com, WWE released two teasers on Sunday hinting at a return or new arrival, but it remains unclear whether these teasers are related to Escobar or another star.

Escobar’s last appearance for the company was at Worlds Collide in Los Angeles, California, in June, where he teamed with Los Garza to defeat El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., Pagano, and Psycho Clown.