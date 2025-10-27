Ethan Page Declares Himself The Best Professional Wrestler In The World

WWE NXT North American Champion Ethan Page spoke with the company shortly after his significant victory at NXT Halloween Havoc this past Saturday night.

He discussed several topics, including defeating the reigning AAA Latin American Champion, El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., in a Day of the Dead Match to retain his title. Page also shared his thoughts on whether his victory at the Premium Live Event (PLE) proves that he is the best professional wrestler in the world. If it doesn’t, he questioned what would.

Page said, “If that doesn’t prove it, what does?! What does?! Who does?! Where will it prove it?! Who, what, when, where?! And I’ll tell you exactly why!!! Why I’m the best champion! Why I am currently number one! Not in NXT, not in SmackDown, not in Raw, not on the independents, every single wrestling promotion in the world bows down to the greatest North American of all time, and the No. 1 champion in professional wrestling! Every single locker room is gunning for the most prestigious prize! And where is that prize? Under the banner with Ethan Page! NXT! I am NXT!”

On why he’s the best professional wrestler in the world:

“And if you wanna try and come here for this. You wanna show up in WWE, you’re coming to try and stop the most historic title reign in company history. Nobody has defended their championship against as many locker rooms or wrestlers around the world. Me. People have said it. For year after year after year because they want to boost their ego. I am the best professional wrestler in the world.”

You can check out Page’s comments below.

"I am the best professional wrestler in the world." Who can stop @OfficialEGO??? pic.twitter.com/ySx2Y7OtUp — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 26, 2025

