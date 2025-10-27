Braun Strowman Discusses The Possibility Of Returning To The Ring

Former WWE star Braun Strowman appeared on the Battleground podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including the possibility of making his return to the ring.

Strowman said, “I mean, these things [shows hands] are available for anybody that wants. We just got to figure out the money side of it. Because I learn when you’re good at something, you don’t do it for free. But no, honestly I miss being in the ring and I miss being in the locker room. A lot of the other stuff that comes along with it, I’m enjoying the break from. Because it’s very stressful. I mean, I’m still traveling a lot, but I’m getting to travel instead of like all right, it gets to where it’s a job. Now, I’m doing [stuff] I’m really excited [about].”

On the grind of WWE:

“I’m not not taking away that I wasn’t excited all the time with WWE. It just got because it was so much. The first four years of my career, I was on the road Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday. Wrestling every day, get home like two o’clock on Wednesday, have Thursday off. Rake the stuff out of the suitcase, into the washing machine, into the dryer. Just rake it right back into the bag. And did that for four and a half years. It was such an amazing blessing to be able to do that in the career that I had, and the opportunities. But at the same time, I missed out on a lot of cool stuff in normal life, whatever normal as being this. So it’s neat slowing down a little bit, having opportunity to think about my unbelievable career and then catch up on stuff.”

On being focused On his family:

“Like I said, I have a 5-year-old goddaughter on my cousin’s side. I have Windham’s kids that [are] my godchildren. So being able to see family, do family stuff. Take some time to get out, do some hunting, reconnect with nature, and do some of the stuff that I I enjoy doing when I was a kid. And it’s so neat like how full circle life works. And now being able to do this stuff that I love doing and it’s part of my job and my career… I just — I thank the Lord for waking me up every day and the opportunities that he puts in front of me. And I just want to keep making Him proud, keep making my family proud, my fans proud. Keep putting smiles on people’s faces and stuffing mine with food.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

