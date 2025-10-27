Matt Hardy Believes CM Punk Should Win The WWE World Heavyweight Championship

TNA World Tag Team Champion and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently discussed various topics on an episode of his podcast, “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.” One of the main topics was Seth Rollins’ injury.

Hardy said, “I hate to hear that Seth got hurt. Because Seth is fantastic, he is so good. I love everything he’s been doing. I mean, the stuff he’s been doing with Punk. The stuff he’s done for the last couple years has been so good, so entertaining. And he busts his ass, man. He’s so talented, he’s such a great worker. And getting to work with him, when I was there from 2017 to 2020 was a privilege. And it was great to kind of see the way his mind worked and the way he looks at the business. And he really is someone who’s a student of the game, and he’s like on top of his s**t. I hate that for him man. And he was having such a good run. He was having such a good run with him and his wife, and they were on top. So I hate that he unfortunately got hurt. But you know, that kind of comes with the territory, right? That’s part of the business, especially when you’re carrying the company as the champion.”

On how he believes CM Punk should win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship:

“Something I want to say here, regardless of what people think I think about Punk. It is what it is. I do think Punk deserves a legitimate world title reign with all his work since he went back. I think he’s been great. And I would like to see that happen at some point, because I truly do think CM Punk is deserving of it. He has worked really hard. He’s been a huge part of the WWE product since he returned. And he deserves that.”

On Jey Uso:

“I think Jey Uso has been such a polarizing figure. I think the way maybe you get him over that hump is to have him embrace the dark side. And he turns heel maybe. And then I think you get his ass back over again when it’s all said and down to being a big babyface. Because there’s so many people that are critical of you know, ‘His work isn’t on par with how over his character or persona is,’ or whatever else. But I mean, Jey Uso is a guy too, I would like to see him succeed and do well for himself. He’s someone I like a lot and have a lot of respect for. So it is going to be a really interesting battle between those two. But I think when it’s all said and done Jon, I think within the next year Bron Breakker is going to ascend to this position that you’re wishing for him.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

