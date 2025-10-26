Backstage Update On The Rascalz And The Hardys’ TNA Contract Status

Sean Ross Sapp reported in the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers that the contracts for The Rascalz (Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz) with TNA Wrestling will expire at the end of 2025. Additionally, it was noted that Myron Reed has been working without a contract since August.

Sapp also mentioned that The Hardys’ current contracts with TNA are set to expire in November.

He has not heard whether Matt and Jeff Hardy have signed new deals with the company, but expects they will receive a substantial offer to participate in WrestleMania 43, scheduled for 2027 in Saudi Arabia.

This update follows TNA’s intention to keep the Hardys under contract for an extended period, as stated by TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva on social media. However, there is still no information on what Matt and Jeff Hardy will decide once their contracts expire.