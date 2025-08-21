Bronson Reed Praises Paul Heyman’s Guidance In The Vision

Since May, Bronson Reed has aligned himself with Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman as part of The Vision. The faction, led by “The Oracle” Heyman, has dominated WWE Raw in recent months, targeting top stars including CM Punk, Sami Zayn, LA Knight, Jey Uso, and even Roman Reigns.

Speaking on The Fan Morning Show, Reed opened up about what he’s learned from Heyman since joining forces with him.

Reed said, “He is a genius when it comes to pro wrestling. He’s been in the game for a long time. I think the most important thing for me is knowing when and where to do things.”

He continued, “That’s what he helps me with. He knows when I should attack Roman Reigns. How I should do it. Having the Shoe-La Fala. He’s a great reminder of how to be great in our business.”

Over the last month, Reed has humiliated Reigns by stealing his shoes on two separate occasions on WWE Raw. That rivalry will come to a head when Bronson Reed challenges Roman Reigns at WWE Clash in Paris on August 31st.

