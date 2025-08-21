The Undertaker Shuts Down Rumors Of A Final Match

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has put an end to ongoing speculation about a potential in-ring comeback, firmly stating that no amount of money could convince him to have “one more match.”

Speaking on the latest episode of his Six Feet Under with The Undertaker podcast alongside guest and fellow Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley, the 58-year-old legend explained that while his passion remains strong, his body can no longer deliver at the level fans would expect.

Bubba Ray directly asked whether a “ridiculous offer” could tempt him to put on his iconic hat and coat one final time. The Undertaker’s response was clear, “No. I don’t think…look, the only way that I could put the hat and the coat back on is I’d have to get back in the ring. And I can’t do that because that also jeopardizes the legacy. As much as I have here [points to head] and as much as I have here [points to heart], I know that there’s not enough left in the tank to do that.”

Since his cinematic Boneyard Match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 in 2020, fans have long held out hope for one more appearance from “The Phenom.” However, Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway, has been consistent that his in-ring career is over.

He went on to explain that his official retirement also meant retiring part of his persona, “When I retired, I actually retired half of my character, the hat, the coat, that whole side of the Undertaker I retired. I kind of retained the American Badass kind of part of it, the one that actually can relate to people. And so that helps me, because I will not jeopardize that part of my legacy. And it frustrates a lot of people who want to do business with me because they want that… And the fact now that I’m at a point where I absolutely will not put it back on… That’s how I protect that.”

While his in-ring days are firmly behind him, The Undertaker remains active in wrestling. He was recently spotted in a backstage producer role at AAA TripleMania and continues to host his “One Deadman Show” along with his Six Feet Under podcast, where he provides rare insight into his three-decade career.