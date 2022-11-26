Alexa Bliss Addresses Her Lack of WWE Championship Reigns

In 2022, Alexa Bliss and Asuka held a brief reign as WWE women’s tag team champions. Alexa’s previous title reign was with Nikki Cross in the spring of 2020. Alexa’s most recent singles title reign was in 2018, when she held the RAW women’s title.

Alexa addressed her lack of WWE championship reigns in recent years in an interview with BTSport.com.

“I just feel like I’ve won. We see a lot of the same people hold titles, so it’s nice to see new people hold titles. I’m really super excited when Liv [Morgan] won the title so it’s cool to have different opponents and if I’m not going to be a champion I want to be the person working opposite of the champion. So it’s nice to see the other girls have their moments. But I also want to be the character that’s working across from them. I would love to be champ again, but for me, it’s the creative aspect that really drives me.”

“I want to evolve. I want to evolve my character. I want to see what else I can become and I think that’s my main goal.”

You can watch BT’s interview which also features Sami Zayn and Finn Balor below: