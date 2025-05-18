Alexa Bliss Shuts Down Ageist Troll With Savage Clapback On Social Media

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss made her in-ring return on SmackDown this week and wasted no time silencing the haters—this time, off the mat and on social media.

Following her appearance in a Money in the Bank Qualifier, one user on X (formerly Twitter) attempted to insult Bliss by tweeting:

“who let the old lady back in the game ???? chelsea deserved it more.”

Bliss fired back with a sarcastic, biting response that immediately went viral:

“Brb – scheduling my Botox appt … 🫠”

Fans quickly rallied around Bliss, praising her confident and witty comeback. Notably, the insult didn’t even make sense—at 33 years old, Bliss was actually the youngest woman in the match. Her fellow competitors, Chelsea Green (34) and Michin (36), are both older, exposing the troll’s comment as not just petty, but completely inaccurate.

Brb- scheduling my Botox appt … 🫠 — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) May 17, 2025

The exchange also reignited ongoing discussions around ageism in professional wrestling, particularly the double standards faced by women in the industry. While many of WWE’s top male stars are in their 40s or older, they rarely face the same kind of criticism for their age that women do.

Bliss, a former multi-time champion, has long been admired for her ability to shut down online trolls and stand up for herself and others in the public eye. This latest exchange only reinforced why fans continue to support her both inside the ring and on social media.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more on Alexa Bliss and all the latest WWE news.