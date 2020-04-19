Alexa Bliss Talks About Wrestling During Pandemic

In an interview with SI.com, Alexa Bliss commented on wrestling during the Coronavirus pandemic:

“If we can help people escape reality for a couple minutes, then it’s worth it,” said Bliss. “It’s a very unfortunate situation going on right now in the world, so I’m trying to stay positive. WWE is taking all the precautions to make sure everyone at our shows is safe. For me, it’s also nice that I can spend time at home with my family and my animals. That’s my positive way of looking at it.”

Bliss also commented on winning the women’s tag team titles with Nikki Cross at Wrestlemania 36:

“I’ve had a lot of amazing opportunities at WrestleMania, including hosting last year. I walked in as champ at my first two WrestleManias, but I had a streak of losing my title at WrestleMania. This year I didn’t lose a title, I gained one. I’m looking forward to WrestleMania with all our fans, but opening the show with Nikki was a lot of fun.”