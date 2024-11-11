Allie Provides An Update On The Blade, Says He Focused On Getting Healthy

AEW star Allie (The Bunny) took part in a virtual signing with RDP Promotions to talk about a number of topics, including how her husband and fellow AEW star, The Blade, is doing after being on the sidelines since February following back fusion surgery.

Allie said, “He’s hanging in. He just started his PT. His back surgery went really well. I’m really proud of him. He’s doing a ton of stand-up comedy right now. He’s really just focused on getting healthy.”

There is no word yet on when The Blade may return to the ring, but updates will be provided once it becomes available.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)