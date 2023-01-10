Andrade El Idolo Posts Cryptic Message Saying ‘Bye’ and ‘Someday’ He Plans to ‘Talk About Everything’

AEW star Andrade El Idolo is no stranger to cryptic social media posts, and he did it again today.

The AEW star tweeted “BYE” and a photo of his mask. He did not elaborate, but some interpret this to mean that he will return with a new look, while others believe he will not return to AEW. Nothing has indicated that he is finished with AEW. In fact, he’s been sidelined due to an injury.

Conrad Thompson was asked by a fan why Andrade isn’t following him on Twitter. Conrad’s response is shown below, along with Andrade’s statement, “someday I will be with you in the podcasts and I will talk about everything….Sueña Interesante!”

Andrade has previously stated that he is under a three-year contract with AEW, so he would not be a free agent until next year.

