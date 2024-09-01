Anna Jay Comments On The End Of Her STARDOM Tour, Says She’ll See AEW Soon

AEW star Anna Jay spoke with STARDOM in a digital exclusive shortly following the conclusion of 5Star Grand Prix event. During the interview, Jay spoke about a number of topics including her experience on the tour and how she will see AEW soon.

Jay said, “Well, my last match of my first STARDOM tour. I feel a lot of things. I feel good. I feel tired, obviously… and I feel a little sad. I’m leaving this experience and while it’s been the most challenging experience of my wrestling career, it’s also been the most fulfilling, the most rewarding. The girls here are incredible. I can’t believe that I got to work with them. Let me say this. I might not be on their level. Not yet. But I hung in there with the best of them, and that was my goal. To get better. To be doing my best here while I’m here. The best is yet to come. AEW, I’ll see you soon. I feel the best I’ve ever felt. I’m going to use it. Thank you.”

