Another AEW Star Comments On His Release From The Company

Add another name to the list of released AEW and ROH stars who have publicly reacted to their departures from the company this week.

As noted, ten wrestlers and personalities were released this week, including The Tate Twins (Dalton Castle’s Boys), Anthony Henry, Dasha Fuentes, Gravity, Slim J, Parker Boudreaux, Jose The Assistant, Jora Johl and Stu Grayson.

Following the news, Slim J, Anthony Henry and Jose The Assistant reacted to their AEW releases with posts shared via their respective social media outlets.

In another update, Gravity has joined the list of released talents who have commented on being axed.

The masked pro wrestling star took to X on Wednesday morning to give his reaction to the news.

“I just can say thank you AEW and thank you Mr. Tony Khan for this time in the company,” Gravity wrote via X in a post that was translated to English. “I am grateful for the moments I was able to experience being within the company and for all the learning I took away!”

He concluded, “It’s time to continue my path and see what destiny has for me!”