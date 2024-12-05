Another AEW Star Set For Wrestle Dynasty Match

Another AEW name has been confirmed for the Wrestle Dynasty event on January 5 at the Tokyo Dome. Wrestlers from NJPW, AEW, Stardom, CMLL, and ROH will be showcased.

The show’s card is significant, with Kenny Omega making his in-ring return against Gabe Kidd in what may be the main event. Claudio Castagnolivs is also on tap. Shota Umino, AEW TBS, and NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone compete, as do Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ricochet and Yota Tsuji vs. Jack Perry.

The Young Bucks will also make their return. Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson will face United Empire (Great-O-Khan & HENARE) for the IWGP Tag Team Championship.

AEW’s Brody King has accepted IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion David Finlay’s open challenge for a bout at the show. The match was confirmed today.

Additional bouts will be added to the bill in the coming weeks.