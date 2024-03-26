Another Episode Of AEW Collision Will Be Preempted Due To March Madness

TNT announced as part of their latest programming schedule that the April 6th episode of AEW Collision will air at 11:30PM ET instead of their usual 8PM ET timeslot due to the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament.

It was also announced that the show will not air live and will instead be taped following the April 3rd episode of Dynamite, which takes place in Worcester, Massachusetts. As of this writing, no matches have been announced yet.

All Elite Wrestling was set to go head-to-head against night one of WWE WrestleMania 40, which takes place on the exact same night, beginning at 7PM ET. This will no longer be happening, but this is not the first time Collision has had to go up against a WWE PLE.