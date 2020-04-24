Another Longtime WWE Employee Furloughed Last Week

As many of you know by now, many WWE talents, including wrestlers, producers and more were released from the company last Wednesday. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, longtime employee Kerwin Silfies has been furloughed. He has been the lead director of WWE TV since 1984.

WWE was focused on releasing many of their older employees as they are paid a higher salary. Also, the older employees are at higher risk with flights, hotels, etc. due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Silfies did leave WWE at one point in his career but he eventually came back. Marty Miller has been working as the main television director but Silfies still helped produce the shows.

Silfies was also the inspiration for at least the first name of Kerwin White, Chavo Guerrero’s character from 2005.