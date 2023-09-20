Another Title Match Confirmed For NWA Samhain, Updated Line-Up

At the upcoming Samhain pay-per-view, the NWA World Women’s Title will be on the line.

Ruthie Jay defeated Natalia Markova and Missa Kate on this week’s NWA Powerrr episode to become the new #1 contender to NWA World Women’s Champion Kenzie Paige.

Paige won the NWA World Women’s Television Championship for the first time in April, but she lost it to Max The Impaler on August 26 during Night 1 of the NWA 75th Anniversary pay-per-view. That same night, Paige won the 10-woman Mildred Burke Invitational Gauntlet to become the new #1 contender to then-NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille, who retained her title over Markova in a No Limits Match to cap off Night 1. Paige vs. Kamille for the title followed on Night 2, with Paige winning to end Kamille’s 812-day reign.

NWA frontman Billy Corgan has promised surprises at Samhain, a Halloween-themed extravaganza. The pay-per-view is billed as “The Ultimate Night of Spooktacular Wrestling Action in Cleveland,” as well as the most “sinister” and “diabolically violent” in NWA history. Samhain will “send chills down your spine and leave you on the edge of your seat.”

The first NWA Samhain pay-per-view event will take place on Saturday, October 28 at the TempleLive Cleveland Masonic in Cleveland, OH.

The updated card is as follows:

Host & Master of Ceremonies: “Sinister Minister” James Mitchell

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title Match

Thom Latimer vs. EC3 (c)

NWA World Women’s Title Match

Ruthie Jay vs. Kenzie Paige (c)