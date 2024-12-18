Another TNA Wrestler’s Contract Set To Expire Soon

On Monday, it was revealed that several TNA stars, including Rhyno and Trent Seven, will be departing the promotion. Additionally, ring announcer Jade Chung announced her departure, while AJ Francis (aka Top Dolla) has a TNA contract set to expire at the end of the year.

Top stars Josh Alexander and Jordynne Grace are also expected to explore the free-agent market in 2025. Now, another name has surfaced as a potential departure.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Steph De Lander’s contract is also set to expire at the end of the year. De Lander has been sidelined since August due to a spinal injury and has only competed once since mid-May.

TNA is reportedly interested in re-signing her, but her future with the promotion remains uncertain. It is also unclear when she will return from injury.

We wish De Lander a swift and full recovery.