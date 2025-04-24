Joe Hendry Fires Back At ‘Buried’ Comments After WrestleMania Match With Randy Orton

TNA World Heavyweight Champion Joe Hendry recently joined The Ariel Helwani Show to discuss his high-profile appearance at WrestleMania 41, where he was revealed as Randy Orton’s surprise opponent on Night Two of the event.

The match, which marked a historic crossover between TNA Wrestling and WWE, received a mixed reaction from some fans online—particularly those concerned that Hendry may have been “buried” in the loss to Orton. Hendry addressed those critiques directly and also responded to recent remarks made by Paul “Triple H” Levesque, who hinted that Hendry’s WrestleMania journey may not be over.

On Claims That He Was “Buried”:

“It’s about creating moments. You know what this business is. At the end when Randy does my spin and then does his pose, people who know what wrestling is know that was Randy giving me his seal of approval. If this is being buried, keep it coming.”

The Scottish star emphasized the importance of moments over match outcomes and viewed Orton’s post-match tribute as a major endorsement.

On Triple H Suggesting This Won’t Be His Last WrestleMania:

“It’s a huge compliment. Wrestling at WrestleMania is the pinnacle of our industry. This is something that nobody would have thought possible. This is where I like to give credit to both WWE and TNA wrestling as well.”

Hendry praised the collaboration between WWE and TNA, calling it a shining example of the wrestling business at its best. He reiterated that his current title reign is focused on bringing more visibility to TNA, and he believes this WrestleMania moment has helped accomplish that mission.

“Different title reigns are about different things, and this title reign is about bringing as many eyeballs to TNA wrestling as possible. This is about big business, and I believe that I am helping facilitate that for TNA wrestling in collaboration with WWE.”

With positive momentum behind him, Hendry is keeping the door wide open for future WWE appearances—and potentially more WrestleMania moments down the line.

