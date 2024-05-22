Anthony Bowens Addresses Max Caster’s Controversial Raps

AEW star Anthony Bowens recently spoke with Adrian Hernandez on a number of topics including the raps of his tag team partner Max Caster.

Bowens said, “For The Acclaimed, we don’t exist in a bubble. No matter what the topic is. It’s real life, Max is going to touch on it. That’s the way we’ve always operated. We’ve always felt if it’s news, if it’s out there, and it’s not going to harm us in any way, everything is on the table.”





