Ric Flair Reveals His Mount Rushmore Of Wrestling

During a conversation on Busted Open Master’s Class, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair shared his personal Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling, selecting the four individuals he believes have had the greatest impact on the industry.

Flair revealed his picks:

“I think Shawn Michaels is the greatest worker in the history of business. I would go with Shawn, Undertaker, Steve Austin, and Hulk for sure.”

Flair’s selections cover a wide range of eras and styles. Shawn Michaels is praised for his elite in-ring skills and storytelling, earning Flair’s distinction as the “greatest worker” of all time. The Undertaker is recognized for his legendary longevity, character work, and consistent main event status over multiple decades. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin receives acknowledgment for his massive popularity and cultural influence during the Attitude Era, while Hulk Hogan rounds out the list as the face of the 1980s wrestling boom and a mainstream icon.

Notably, Flair did not include himself on his Mount Rushmore — a common show of humility among wrestling legends when discussing the topic.

