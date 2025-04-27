Tony Khan Defends Violent Jon Moxley vs. Cope Spot On AEW Dynamite

Following his successful AEW World Championship defense against Cope at Revolution, Jon Moxley put his title on the line again in a brutal street fight rematch on AEW Dynamite last month.

The match featured a series of violent spots, culminating in one of the most graphic moments seen in AEW history. Cope introduced a spiked weapon, attacking Moxley’s ribs and back before delivering a suplex directly onto it. As Moxley rolled over, fans could visibly see the weapon lodged in his back, sparking widespread conversation online.

In a new interview with the Way Of The Blade podcast, AEW CEO Tony Khan defended the controversial spot:

“When Mox had the spike bat in his back, that was a great wrestling moment. It was memorable, it helped drive box office for us, it was highest-rated episode of the year. It went viral. It’s one of the most-watched videos of the year. It’s probably the most-watched video of the year in AEW. It’s a fantastic moment. It made new fans and created interest. It was on TMZ. There are people who weren’t watching AEW that saw it. It brought outside fans in and created casual interest.”

Despite the graphic nature of the match, Khan emphasized its success in terms of viewership, fan engagement, and media attention.

