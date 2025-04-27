Bryan Danielson Says Winning At AEW All In Was Bigger Than WrestleMania 30 Victory

Bryan Danielson (formerly known as Daniel Bryan in WWE) captured the WWE World Championship at WrestleMania 30 in 2014, only to be forced to vacate the title months later due to a serious neck injury. A decade later, Danielson achieved another career milestone by winning the AEW World Championship at All In: London.

During a recent interview with Jamal Niaz, Danielson was asked which moment was bigger in his career. Without hesitation, he pointed to his AEW victory:

“Oh, definitely All In at Wembley Stadium. The real reason behind that is because of the things surrounding the event itself. Like having my family there. Like my wife and kids being able to get in the ring with me, and knowing that my career was coming to an end, it just felt awesome, and it just felt something like I was grateful for even happening.”

Danielson’s win at Wembley marked a historic and emotional milestone in front of one of the largest crowds in professional wrestling history.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more on Bryan Danielson and the latest wrestling news.