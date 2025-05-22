Anthony Henry, JD Drake Cleared To Return To The Ring In AEW

The Workhorsemen are ready to get back on the horse.

Anthony Henry and JD Drake, who have been on the sidelines from AEW action with injuries since May of 2024, announced on social media on Thursday that they are both cleared to make their respective in-ring returns.

“It’s been a long year, but The Workhorsemen are both 100-percent officially cleared to return to the ring,” the duo wrote via X today. “Let us rejoice!”