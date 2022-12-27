Athena Talks About Reaction To Her Recent Match, Aligning With Jody Threat In AEW

Athena recently appeared as a guest on Talk Is Jericho for an in-depth interview with Chris Jericho.

During the discussion, “The Fallen Goddess” spoke about being paired with Jody Threat on AEW Dark, the reaction to a recent match she had and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts.

On AEW pairing her with Threat on Dark: “They [AEW] put me against Jody Threat. She’s a hometown hero there, she’s done all these death matches, she loves that hard-hitting style, and I’m very familiar with her work. So we go, we have this match, and I remember, they were like ‘This might happen.’ I was like ‘It won’t happen’, and then it did. It was like ‘Okay, cool. I’m going to be the aggressor at this point.’ And the crowd was so behind her, no matter what I did, they booed, and I was like ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry.”

On how people reacted to the match: “I’ve seen dudes, even in WWE, on the indies, whatever, they’ll chop each other into ground beef on their chest. And then I hit this one girl solid, with no marks on her, but ‘Oh my gosh. Clutch your pearls. We’re coming. Oh no!’ It was just ‘I’m going to piss you off now.’ Because that’s what we do, we tell stories.”

On how she is very grateful: “I really do thank Jody Threat for making Athena ‘Athena’ again. And maybe one day we’ll get back to it. But without her, this wouldn’t have happened.”

Check out the complete Athena interview from Talk Is Jericho by visiting Apple.com. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.