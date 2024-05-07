Kenny Omega To Make “Important Announcement” On 5/8 AEW Dynamite In Edmonton

Kenny Omega will be appearing on AEW Dynamite for the second week in a row.

Following his appearance on last week’s show from his hometown of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, “The Cleaner” has been announced for this week’s show on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

AEW is hyping that Omega will make “an important announcement” on this week’s show.

“After the beating he sustained last week in his hometown of Winnipeg at the hands of The Elite, what will EVP Kenny Omega’s Important Announcement be on AEW Dynamite TOMORROW NIGHT,” read the announcement posted by AEW on X on Tuesday afternoon.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated officially advertised lineup for the 5/8 episode of AEW Dynamite in Edmonton:

AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (5/8/2024)

* Kenny Omega will make an important announcement

* TNT Champion Adam Copeland vs. Brody King

* Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta

* Mariah May vs. Harley Cameron

* Swerve Strickland & Christian Cage face-to-face

* Serena Deeb to speak

* Chris Jericho & Big Bill in action

Make sure to join us here on 5/8 for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.