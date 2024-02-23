Austin Theory Looks Back On His Segment With The Rock On WWE SmackDown

WWE star Austin Theory recently spoke with The West Sport on a number of topics including the segment he had with WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on an episode of SmackDown last September and how he thinks the segment inspired The Great One to come back.

Theory said, “I guess you really have to ask the Rock what that felt like. He went out there with Austin Theory, and i was out there with Pat McAfee doing my own thing, but The Rock came out because The Rock wants to be popular again. He got 150 million views with Austin Theory, at the time. It’s probably like 200, 300 million now. For me, it was just another day at work but for The Rock, look what it’s done for him. I mean, it promoted him to being with the board of directors at TKO. He’s really inspired by me. He’s done a lot of things and look at him now. There’s a whole bunch of controversy that he stole Cody’s story. Am I responsible for that? I mean, I did inspire The Rock. Austin Theory inspired The Rock. You hear that? We all know it, we all know it.”

You can check out Theory’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)