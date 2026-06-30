Tuesday, June 30, 2026
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Avery Styles Files Trademark Following Wrestling Debut

By
Phil Johnson
-
Avery Styles
Avery Styles

The next generation of the Styles family is already taking steps to establish its own wrestling identity.

Following his professional wrestling debut this past weekend, Avery Jones—the son of WWE legend AJ Styles—has filed a trademark application for the name “Avery Styles.”

The trademark covers a wide range of merchandise, including shirts, hooded sweatshirts, sweatshirts, hats, bandanas, and socks.

It also includes various wrestling and entertainment services, such as live wrestling performances, televised appearances, professional wrestling contests, personal appearances, online interviews, and the providing of wrestling-related news and information.

Avery recently made his in-ring debut at an SCA Wrestling event, officially following in the footsteps of his father.

Although AJ Styles retired from in-ring competition earlier this year, he has previously stated that he would consider coming out of retirement if it meant teaming with his son for a one-time match.

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