B-Fab Explains Why Signing A WWE Contract Is A ‘Scary Situation’

During a virtual signing with K & S WrestleFest, former WWE star B-Fab of Hit Row discussed WWE contracts:

“It’s a sad situation because I don’t even know if you can call it a contract because most contracts have to be worked through until they are finished. With them being able to terminate whenever it’s more like an agreement than a contract. If you want to live your life, you can’t put your life on hold for this agreement because they can change it whenever they want. It’s kind of hard to plan what you want to do when you don’t know what’s going to happen day-to-day. It’s not very secure and it’s a scary situation to put yourself in. It’s very difficult to say if it’s even worth it. Now, people are moving from across the country to do this job and you can get cut in six months and you moved your entire life and family over here.”

B-Fab also addressed reports that Top Dolla had backstage heat:

“Here’s the thing, people will always say anything to make sense of when things happen even if it’s not true or they don’t know the details. Things like that. AJ is an amazing guy and is so smart. A huge wrestling fan, knows his stuff, very dedicated to the whole group.

We had a lot of idea for the group. AJ is a professional and a huge fan. People just say things because they want to make sense about what happened, especially something unfortunate as this.”