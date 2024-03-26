Backstage Details On Jim Ross’ Upcoming Book “Business is About To Pick Up!”

Penguin Random House issued a press release about the new book written by Jim Ross. The book “Business is About To Pick Up!” features 50 of the most iconic calls made by Ross in his prestigious career. It is set to be released on May 7th.

You can check out the full press release below:

ABOUT BUSINESS IS ABOUT TO PICK UP!

Experience 50 years of wrestling history through the iconic voice of Jim Ross.

For wrestling fans, Jim Ross’ voice is the soundtrack of an era. This book is your ringside ticket to wrestling’s most unforgettable moments—from the announcer who made them iconic.

In the last 50 years, professional wrestling has risen up from a collection of regional territories to become a global phenomenon—and Jim Ross has been there for it all. From the grit and glory days of the 1970s with NWA, to the rise of WCW and the heyday of WWF and WWE, to signing on as on-air talent and senior advisor for wrestling’s newest chapter at AEW, Jim Ross has long had the best seat in the house.

Now, in 50 definitive chapters, chronicling 50 iconic calls across 50 unforgettable years, Business Is About to Pick Up! takes you into the ring, and behind the scenes, as only Jim Ross can.

Immerse yourself in sports entertainment’s most dramatic moments, biggest shocks, and history-making firsts—from watershed collisions like “Stone Cold” Steve Austin versus Bret “Hitman” Hart to industry-shaping milestones like the debut of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the rise of John Cena and Dave Bautista as Hollywood A-list stars, and the birth of All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Then debate which moments Jim Ross just had to include . . . and what else should’ve made his list.

This book is a celebration of pro wrestling’s past, present, and future—narrated by the Voice of Wrestling himself, who was ringside to call it all.