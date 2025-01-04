Backstage Latest On Adam Copeland Shortening His Ring Name

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW star and pro wrestling legend “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland made his highly-anticipated return to the squared circle during this past Wednesday night’s Fight For The Fallen Dynamite special when he teamed with FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) to battle The Death Riders (AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and AEW World Trios Champions Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli) in trios action.

Rated FTR would go on to win the match after Copeland hit Yuta with a spear and FTR hit their Shatter Machine finisher following a distraction from “Switchblade” Jay White. Copeland debuted a new in-ring name during the match in the form of “The Rated R Superstar” Cope, which was shown via a graphic and which the announcers would call the pro wrestling legend.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, he has no idea why Copeland decided to shorten his ring name to Cope, but it was the pro wrestling veteran’s decision, not AEW or Tony Khan’s.

Meltzer said, He said: “I have no idea why. I think that because his whole career he was Edge, so he just figures that he should be Cope. Whatever, it’s his call, I mean it doesn’t make — it doesn’t make a difference, he’s Adam Copeland. The idea absolutely is to just call him Cope, yes. It’s his call, I don’t think it changes the world or anything. I wouldn’t have done it … you’d have to ask him why, you know what I mean? I said I wouldn’t have done it, but it’s not like anything where I go like ‘oh, stupid idea,’ it’s just something.”

