Backstage Latest On Sami Zayn’s Contractual Status With WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn reportedly had contracts that were set to expire in early 2022. Zayn’s WWE contract was reportedly extended due to Zayn having two shoulder surgeries.

Owens has signed a new WWE contract and Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer noted that Zayn has possibly signed a new deal as well:

“There has also been locker room talk that Sami Zayn (Rami Sebei, 37) did as well, but WWE sources have not confirmed Zayn having signed to us yet.”

It’s believed that Zayn has been featured in segments on Smackdown with Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns as a way to keep him happy with his position in the company.