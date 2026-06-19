Backstage News On A Potential AEW Return For Matt Sydal

A familiar face could soon be making his return to AEW television.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, AEW has internally discussed bringing Matt Sydal back for in-ring competition after a lengthy absence from the company.

Despite not wrestling for AEW in more than two years, Sydal has remained under contract and has continued to be listed on the promotion’s official roster throughout his time away from the ring.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion, who was known to WWE fans as Evan Bourne, last competed for AEW on the May 22, 2024 edition of Dynamite. On that night, Sydal was defeated by Konosuke Takeshita in what ultimately became his most recent match for the company.

Shortly afterward, Sydal underwent significant surgery on his right foot to address an injury that stemmed from a motorcycle accident suffered more than a decade earlier.

The procedure was extensive, requiring surgeons to break and re-fuse three bones while also inserting hardware to reposition several of his toes into their proper joints.

Fortunately for Sydal, the recovery process appears to be complete.

The 42-year-old returned to active competition on July 19, 2025, wrestling wrestling legend Ultimo Dragon at an event in France. While he came up short in that match, it marked his first bout following the lengthy rehabilitation process.

Since then, Sydal has worked a limited number of independent wrestling appearances but has yet to make his return to AEW programming.

Sydal first joined AEW in September 2020 when he debuted as a surprise entrant in the Casino Battle Royale at All Out. Over the following years, he became a respected veteran presence on the roster, competing against many of the company’s top stars and often serving as a mentor to younger talent.

Known for his innovative high-flying style and technical ability, Sydal has remained a popular figure among wrestling fans throughout his career, which has included successful runs in WWE, TNA, Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and numerous independent promotions around the world.

While no timetable for his AEW return has been confirmed, the reported discussions suggest that fans may not have to wait much longer to see Sydal back inside an AEW ring.

For now, the former WWE Tag Team Champion appears healthy, active, and ready should AEW decide to move forward with plans for his return.