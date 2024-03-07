Backstage News On AEW Changing Plans Due To Sammy Guevara’s Suspension

Sammy Guevara is out of action after being suspended by AEW following his second-to-last match. During a Rampage match a few weeks ago, Hardy was injured when he took a knee to the head on a shooting star press.

Hardy has a broken nose. Hardy told the referee he was fine, and they proceeded to the finish line. Hardy hasn’t been used since then. Following the Hardy match, Guevara worked a No DQ match against Powerhouse Hobbs. Guevara was suspended for failing to follow concussion protocol, according to reports released this week. It is unclear how long the suspension will last or when he will return.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that AEW had planned to have Chris Jericho team up with Guevara in the Tag Team Title tournament to crown new champions.

Jericho praised Hook on Dynamite, so that could be his next partner, but that’s just speculation.

“Originally, it was gonna be the Jericho and Kenny Omega tag team. And obviously, you know, that fell through. And then it was gonna be Jericho and Sammy Guevara tag team for the tournament. Sammy Guevara suspended. So, we actually probably talked about the timing of his suspension. So it was on the February 14 show when he wrestled Jeff Hardy. So when he did the shooting star press, he nailed Jeff Hardy with his knee, right in Jeff Hardy’s face, and broke his nose. They came out, and they told him because of concussion protocol to finish the match, and he didn’t finish the match. He also did the GTH, which is a move where you need the guy in the head, which is exactly…Jeff did not have a concussion. He had a broken nose. But they didn’t know that at the time. At the time. It was, you know, suspected. So they were mad at Guevara for not going right to the finish. So I get why he was suspended,” Meltzer stated.

Meltzer added, “In this situation, the doctors should’ve stopped the match, and it should not have been up to Sammy Guevara to take it home. And again, like what he was told, I mean, I guess whatever it was, the fact he did a GT H and nailed the guy with the knee after the concern of concussion was one of the reasons why it went the way it didn’t end up suspended. So anyway, yeah, so that was the deal with the Jericho and Guevara team is now out the window. So I guess it’s going to be Jericho and Hook.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)