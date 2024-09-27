Backstage News On AEW Star Expected To Re-Sign With The Company

AEW is looking to re-sign one star who has been with the promotion since it began in 2019.

That star is Dustin Rhodes, who stated in July that he isn’t done fighting just yet. Last year, Fightful Select reported that his contract expired in September 2024. When news of his deal broke recently, there was speculation about whether he would stay with AEW or return to WWE.

According to Dave Meltzer’s latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rhodes’ contract is expected to be renewed. It’s unclear whether he’s signed his new contract with AEW yet.

Rhodes made his pro debut in September 1988. From 1995 to 2019, he worked for WWE on numerous occasions, as well as TNA Wrestling and WCW. Rhodes won the World Tag Team Championship twice, the Six-Man Tag Team Championship once, and the United States Heavyweight Championship twice while with WCW.

Rhodes won three Intercontinental Championships, nine Hardcore Championships, one World Tag Team Championship, and two WWE Tag Team Championships during his time with WWE. He joined AEW in 2019 and has served as a player and coach for the promotion.