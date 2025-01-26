Backstage News On AEW’s Plans To Resume Bobby Lashley vs. Swerve Strickland Feud

Current AEW World Tag Team Champion “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley, representing The Hurt Syndicate, delivered a dominant victory over Swerve Strickland at Full Gear last November, sparking what seemed to be the beginning of a major feud between the two top stars. However, AEW has since shifted its focus away from the storyline.

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that AEW has decided to “table” the Lashley vs. Strickland feud for the time being. Meltzer stated that the company plans to revisit the rivalry later in the year, with the expectation that the feud will resume in a few months. It remains to be seen how AEW will reintroduce the storyline and whether the break will add more intensity to the eventual continuation.