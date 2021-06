Dead Boys Fitness (owned by Seth Rollins and Josh Gallegos) published an Instagram photo last month which showed Becky Lynch training and appearing to be in great physical shape.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that Becky was spotted at the WWE Performance Center this week. Johnson added that “the visit was described to us as part of the process for Lynch to return to action for the company after celebrating the birth of her and Seth Rollins’ daughter, Roux, in December 2020.”